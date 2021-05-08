APIX (APIX) Price Tops $0.0858 on Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $578,489.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

