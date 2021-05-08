Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.17 Million

Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report $72.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.04 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $287.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.50 million to $296.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $292.13 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $310.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 713,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.