Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. 2,969,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

