Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

