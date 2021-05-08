Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

