Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 322.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,810 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 75,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 43,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.15. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.