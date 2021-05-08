Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Sells $731,280.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.