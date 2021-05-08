Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, ICAP increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.95 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.