Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%.

Shares of AAOI opened at $7.58 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

