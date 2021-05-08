Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

APRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

