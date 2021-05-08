Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.90.

Shares of APTV opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.59. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

