AR Asset Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -439.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

