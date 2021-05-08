Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 153,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $14.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

