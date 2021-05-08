Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Posts Earnings Results

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,454. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

