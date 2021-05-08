Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $121.03 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

