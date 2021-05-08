Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 86,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

