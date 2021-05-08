Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 172 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 171.8% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $50,690,215 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,224.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,944.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

