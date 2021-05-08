Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,855 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,548,000 after buying an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after buying an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $228.43 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

