Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 259 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $13,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.