ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €29.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.50 ($32.35).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.