ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MT. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.50 ($32.35).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

