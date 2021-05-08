ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 151164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.
The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.
MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $3,990,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
