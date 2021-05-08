ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 151164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $3,990,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

