Archetype Wealth Partners Has $2.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 424,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $100.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $100.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09.

