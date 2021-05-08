Archetype Wealth Partners Has $273,000 Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Archetype Wealth Partners cut its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,875,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after buying an additional 183,941 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 495,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 199,018 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NUSC stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.