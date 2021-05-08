Archetype Wealth Partners Sells 343 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Archetype Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.21. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $97.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

