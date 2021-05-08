Archetype Wealth Partners Sells 350 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Archetype Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20.

