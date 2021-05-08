Archetype Wealth Partners Sells 569 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Archetype Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

