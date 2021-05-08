Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.93

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 30450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $836.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

