Argus Increases Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $73.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

