Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $9.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.