Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $359.00 to $362.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $327.52 and last traded at $327.26, with a volume of 689831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.74.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,398,546.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,642 shares of company stock valued at $24,895,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.