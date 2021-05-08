Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $80.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

