Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $28,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 183.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

