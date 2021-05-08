Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $11.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s current price.

ARLO has been the topic of several other research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $542.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

