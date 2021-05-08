Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $11.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s current price.
ARLO has been the topic of several other research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $542.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.
See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.