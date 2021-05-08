Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) CFO Amy Trojanowski Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) CFO Amy Trojanowski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AFI opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $123.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.86. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,015,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 88,275 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

