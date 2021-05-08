Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,548,000 after buying an additional 183,123 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

