Arrow Financial Corp Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 84,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

