Arrow Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

