Arrow Financial Corp Sells 273 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 268,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 22,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after buying an additional 149,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of -585.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,719,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.