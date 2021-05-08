Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ARWR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

