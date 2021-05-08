Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%.

Shares of ASMB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 608,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,955. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

