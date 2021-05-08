Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

