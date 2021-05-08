Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.06 Million in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

