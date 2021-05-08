Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 28,855 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,855 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Bristow Group worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 356,767 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

