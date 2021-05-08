Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,315 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iRobot in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

