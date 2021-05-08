Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 540 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE RBC opened at $150.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.20 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.