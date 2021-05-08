Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 540 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $66,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $150.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.20 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

