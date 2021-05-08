Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 576 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $465,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 88,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,501 shares of company stock worth $132,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

