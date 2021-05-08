Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in FOX by 23.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in FOX by 17.3% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 96,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FOX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 2,919.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

