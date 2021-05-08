Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473,330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of AMKR opened at $20.23 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

